In Favour of 'Mahagatbandhan', But Difficult to Say if it Will Form at National Level: RLD
Party vice president Jayant Chaudhary said here that parties with similar ideologies will come together to defeat the "anti-farmer, anti-youth BJP at any cost".
File photo of the National Vice-President of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary.
Lucknow: The Rashtriya Lok Dal on Thursday said it is in favour of a 'mahagatbandhan" to defeat the BJP but it's difficult to say if the alliance will take shape at the national level or will vary from state to state.
Party vice president Jayant Chaudhary said here that parties with similar ideologies will come together to defeat the "anti-farmer, anti-youth BJP at any cost".
"The RLD is in favour of a mahagatbandhan to defeat the communal BJP at any cost, but it's difficult to say at this stage if it will come up at the national level or will be different in every state," he said.
Taking a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government's claims of making the state roads pothole-free, Chaudhary said that his party is launching a campaign "selfie with potholes" from today to highlight the plight of the common people.
"The government had claimed that roads will be made pothole-free by June 2017 but there's no change anywhere in the state... As per the available figures, 3,597 people have lost their lives in the country in 2017 because of the bad condition of roads and the maximum have been in Uttar Pradesh - 987," he said.
"The reality is that 803 lives have been lost in terror activities while more than that have died in UP because of bad roads," he said, adding that people are being asked to click their selfie with potholes.
He also gave a WhatApp number for sharing such photographs which will be made public by the party through various social media platforms to apprise the people about the false promises of the BJP-led state government.
