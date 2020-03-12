In Fight for Third Rajya Sabha Seat in MP , BJP Names RSS-backed Tribal Intellectual, Congress Dithers

As Digvijaya Singh of the Congress filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP, after nominating turncoat Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday, opted for a tribal intellectual for the third seat in Madhya Pradesh.

With 22 “elusive” Congress MLAs in the state having tendered their resignations, the required numbers for the third Rajya Sabha seat makes for some interesting prospects. After 19 lawmakers put in their papers a few days ago, three more – Bisahulal Singh, Manoj Chaudhary and Aidal Singh Kansana -- resigned on Thursday.

Amid this uncertainty, the BJP on Thursday opted for Professor Sumer Singh Solanki — a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) man who has been active in the state’s tribal belt for years besides working as an assistant professor at a government college in Barwani, one of the tribal-dominated districts of the region.

He is also the nephew of former BJP MP Makhan Singh Solanki.

To many, the BJP’s move is unsurprising as the party in the past has pushed to the fore young leaders with ground connect.

However, locals in the tribal region of Malwa-Nimar opine that Solanki’s elevation in the party is a well-planned tactic from the BJP that has been concerned with the emergence of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), a tribal outfit with a deep connect with the local population.

JAYS had collaborated with the Congress during the 2018 Assembly polls, which presumably handed the party tactical gains in the tribal belt.

By his own admission, Solanki has been active for years in tribal-dominated districts of Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone and others against “the campaign being run by non-nationalists forces”.

Solanki had managed to make his presence felt in the tribal areas in coordination with the RSS’s affiliate organisations, including Vidya Bharti, Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad and others.

While Solanki’s influence grows, the Congress, currently in trouble, is still indecisive over the choice of its third candidate for the Rajya RS polls.

With 22 of its MLAs still untraceable, the Congress has little idea of its strategy to win the third seat. Amid this uncertainty, MP Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati has issued notices to 19 MLAs, who had submitted resignations through BJP leaders a few days ago, asking them to appear before him on Friday.

But bolstered by the rebellion in the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp, the BJP has turned on the offensive and has sought a floor test on March 16, the inaugural day of the assembly session. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupendra Singh and Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that the MP government has slipped into a minority and should prove its numbers on the floor of the House. A minority government has no right to present the budget or the Governor’s speech, they said.

But Digvijaya Singh, after submitting his nomination papers on Thursday, said, “The floor test is not possible unless the matter of the resignation of MLAs is decided by the Speaker.”

Singh, who has been claiming that the state government would will prove its majority in the House, said the resignations will not be accepted until they meet Speaker NP Prajapati in person and hand over their papers. The BJP has taken these MLAs hostage and is not allowing to meet or contact anyone, he claimed.

Another Congress leader upset?

Meanwhile, Singh's nomination filing did not go down well with his colleague Suresh Pachauri, who is reportedly upset and reached New Delhi on Thursday to meet senior party leaders. Sources claimed MLAs loyal to Pachauri could also cross-vote.

One of his supporters, MLA Sanjay Shukla from Indore, had returned from Jaipur citing personal reasons.

Phool Singh Bariaya, the former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state unit chief who had joined the Congress last year, on Thursday also bought nomination forms for the Rajya Sabha polls.

With the BJP backing a tribal for the third seat, it is likely that the Congress could also opt for a tribal leader or may well spring a surprise to avert the imminent threat to its government.

Senior lawyer and Rajya MP Vivek Tankha said it is not correct to "take MLAs hostage" and that his party is likely to explore legal options to free them, if required. "We have no clue whether they are abducted or if they went as per their own wishes," he said.