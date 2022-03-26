Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to continue the scheme of providing free ration to 15 crore people of the state. A formal decision in this regard was taken in the first meeting of Yogi 2.0 cabinet held at Lok Bhavan on Saturday. “The first decision of the newly formed government in Uttar Pradesh is dedicated to 15 crore poor people, " said CM Adityanath while making this announcement.

Adityanath said that during the pandemic Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started the “Anna Yojana” with the aim of providing support to every citizen. From April 2020 till March 2022, about 80 crore people of the country benefitted from the scheme. At the same time, the state government had distributed free ration in addition to the central government.

The chief minister said that the scheme of free ration had been very useful in addressing the problem of hunger arising out of loss of livelihoods in the pandemic. Under the scheme, Antyodaya and eligible household card holders were getting double dose of free ration.

“Considering that the period of this scheme was ending in March 2022, in the first cabinet meeting of the new government, it has been decided to extend it for the next three months till June 22," the CM said.

Emphasizing on the transparent system of ration distribution, he said that e-POS machines had been installed at 80 thousand fair price shops in the state, due to which distribution of ration to the right beneficiary was possible.

Apart from the central government, the state government was providing free ration to 15 crore poor people from its own resources. Under the scheme, 35 kg of food grains was being given to Antyodaya card holders by the state government, while the eligible household were getting five kg of food grains per unit.

Since December 2021, the state government also provided food grains as well as one liter refined oil, one kg pulse and one kg salt while one kg sugar was also being provided to Antyodaya category families.

After swearing in on Friday, the first cabinet meeting of Adityanath’s second consecutive government met here this morning.

