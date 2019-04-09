English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In First for MP, Kamal Nath and Son Nakul File Nominations Together From Chhindwara
Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be contesting the Chindwara assembly by-polls while his son Nakul Nath is Congress' candidate from the Lok Sabha constituency.
Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath file their nominations in the collectorate office in Chhindwara.
Loading...
Chhindwara: Disrupting his Lok Sabha career spanning close to four decades, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday filed his nomination for the Chhindwara assembly by-polls.
Accompanying him was his son, Nakul, who also submitted his nomination for the Lok Sabha seat from Chhindwara, marking his political debut. Though Nakul has never directly fought in any of the previous elections, he has always campaigned for his father in the previous elections.
A veteran Congressman, Kamal Nath has contested the Lok Sabha poll nine times so far and the only time he was defeated was in a by-poll in 1997 against BJP leader Sunderlal Patwa.
Ahead of their nomination filing, the father-son duo offered prayers at Shikarpur temple. On reaching the temple, the two candidates termed the gesture as a tradition. Chief Minister Kamal Nath also said, “The BJP government is trying to pressurise us through Income Tax raids. It’s a political conspiracy against me but my opponents will not get anything out of this.”
“It’s a historical moment for me as my husband and son have filed their nominations together,” an emotional Alka Nath told News18.
The Madhya Pradesh CM’s wife was amongst others who had accompanied Kamal and Nakul Nath to the collectorate’s office where the nominations were filed.
After their nomination filing, CM Nath and his son set out on a political rally which was attended by thousands of party workers and office bearers. This was perhaps the first time in Madhya Pradesh politics where a father-son have filed their election nominations together.
The nomination filing comes against the backdrop of the I-T raids on the residences of Kamal Nath’s close associates.
Accompanying him was his son, Nakul, who also submitted his nomination for the Lok Sabha seat from Chhindwara, marking his political debut. Though Nakul has never directly fought in any of the previous elections, he has always campaigned for his father in the previous elections.
A veteran Congressman, Kamal Nath has contested the Lok Sabha poll nine times so far and the only time he was defeated was in a by-poll in 1997 against BJP leader Sunderlal Patwa.
Ahead of their nomination filing, the father-son duo offered prayers at Shikarpur temple. On reaching the temple, the two candidates termed the gesture as a tradition. Chief Minister Kamal Nath also said, “The BJP government is trying to pressurise us through Income Tax raids. It’s a political conspiracy against me but my opponents will not get anything out of this.”
“It’s a historical moment for me as my husband and son have filed their nominations together,” an emotional Alka Nath told News18.
The Madhya Pradesh CM’s wife was amongst others who had accompanied Kamal and Nakul Nath to the collectorate’s office where the nominations were filed.
After their nomination filing, CM Nath and his son set out on a political rally which was attended by thousands of party workers and office bearers. This was perhaps the first time in Madhya Pradesh politics where a father-son have filed their election nominations together.
The nomination filing comes against the backdrop of the I-T raids on the residences of Kamal Nath’s close associates.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Called a Horse by Husband's Ex-Wife on Facebook is 'Ready to Drop Police Case'
- 2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched in India for Rs 1.08 Lakh
- AFC Has No Problem if Minerva Punjab FC Find Alternate Venue: AIFF Informs Club
- Huawei P30 Pro, Pro Lite Launched in India: Price, Specifications and Other Details
- Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/128GB Variant Sale Begins 12PM Tomorrow, Ahead of Realme 3 Pro Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results