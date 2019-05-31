Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

In First Meeting, Modi Cabinet Approves Extension of PM-KISAN Scheme to All Farmers

The decision was taken in the first Cabinet meeting of the new NDA government, which came back to power, winning over 350 seats. In its manifesto for 2019 general elections, the BJP had promised to extend the scheme to all farmers.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
In First Meeting, Modi Cabinet Approves Extension of PM-KISAN Scheme to All Farmers
Newly-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes charge of the office of Prime Minister of India, at the PMO in South Block, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2019. (PIB/PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Day after taking oath, the new cabinet met on Friday and approved the extension of PM-KISAN scheme to all farmers across the country. The first meeting was held at PM’s office in South Block.

Fulfilling its poll promise, the Modi 2.0 government approved a proposal to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 per year under the PM-KISAN scheme to all farmers in the country.

The cabinet also approved a pension of Rs 3,000 per month to farmers above 40 years of age. The scheme will benefit five crore farmers. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the extension of the scheme will cost additional Rs 12,500 crore and bring the total cost to around Rs 87,000 crore annually.

The decision was taken in the first Cabinet meeting of the new NDA government, which came back to power, winning over 350 seats. In its manifesto for 2019 general elections, the BJP had promised to extend the scheme to all farmers.

A highly placed source said, "The Cabinet today approved extension of the PM-KISAN scheme to all farmers".

The Rs 75,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Siddhi (PMKSS) was announced in the interim budget, under which the government decided to provide Rs 6,000 per year (in three equal installments) to an estimated 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding land up to 2 hectares.

Already, 3.11 crore small farmers have so far received the first tranche of Rs 2,000 each under the PM-Kisan scheme and 2.75 crore peasants have got the second instalment as well, as per the official data.

Terming the decisions taken by the Cabinet as path-breaking, PM Modi said farmers and traders would be benefited greatly. "The decisions will enhance dignity and empowerment of several Indians.PM Modi People first, people always," Modi tweeted.






(With PTI inputs)
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

