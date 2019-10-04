Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

In First Meeting with PM after Taking over as Telangana CM Again, KCR Seeks Central Aid of Rs 14,205 Crore

KCR, who met Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi, discussed various issues related to state about 50 minutes and submitted memorandums on twenty-three issues.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:October 4, 2019, 8:31 PM IST
KCR meeting Prime Minister Narenda Modi in Delhi
KCR meeting Prime Minister Narenda Modi in Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chadrasekhar Rao on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to release a financial assistance of Rs 14,205 crore for his flagship programmes Mission Bhageerata and Mission Kakatiya.

KCR, who met Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi, discussed various issues related to state about 50 minutes and submitted memorandums on twenty-three issues.

The Chief Minister also submitted a letter to the Prime Minister asking him to release Rs 450 crore as the 5th instalment of assistance for backward districts in Telangana allocated as per state reorganization Act. He also sought funds for completion of pending railway projects in Telangana.

Rao, who met the Prime Minister after nine months, asked for establishment of educational institutions like Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), 23 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in new Districts, Tribal University in Warangal and Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) under Public-private partnership (PPP) model at Karimnagar.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the revival of Cement Corporation of India at Adilabad District, setting up steel plant at Bayyaram of Khammam district as specified in reorganization bill.

KCR also requested funds for National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) at Zaheerabad of Sangareddy District and National Institute of Design (NID) at Hyderabad. He further asked to increase the judges in Telangana High Court from 24 to 42.

In the meeting with the Prime Minister, Rao discussed about 33 per cent reservation for Other Backward Castes (OBCs) and women in Parliament and state legislature as well as enhancement of reservation for backward caste (BC) category people in employment and education, a statement from state government said.

Chandrasekhar Rao requested Prime Minister to enhance reservations for Other Backward Classes to 73 percent and 15 percent and 10 percent to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes each in education and employment sectors.

KCR, who raised the long-pending issue of 33 percent reservation for women, asked Modi to make necessary bill in the parliament as earliest.

Chief Minister asked to develop Hyderabad-Nagpur and Warangal-Hyderabad Industrial Corridors and a one time grant-in-aid of Rs 1000 crore for the Warangal Textile Park.

For the development of roads in Telangana, KCR urged the Prime Minister for funds to development and upgradation of 4000 KM roads under PMGSY (Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana). CM asked centre to bear the full cost of roads in Maoist-effected areas.

CM also requested PM to declare Warangal Ramappa temple as world heritage site apart from granting national status to Kaleswaram Project.

Before meeting Prime Minister, KCR called on union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed various issues related to state’s development.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also will meet Prime Minister tomorrow.

