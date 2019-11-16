In First Phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections, 189 Candidates in Fray for 13 Seats

Ranchi: A total 189 candidates are in the fray for 13 of the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand that are going to the polls in the first phase on November 30, election office sources said here.

The last date for withdrawing nomination papers for polls in the phase ended on Saturday. A total of 228 candidates had filed their nomination papers for polls in the first phase.

Twenty-two nomination papers were rejected after scrutiny on Friday, while 17 candidates withdrew their nomination on Saturday, an Election Commission release said

here.

Jharkhand will have polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20. The counting of votes is scheduled on December 23. Polling will be held in Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (ST), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur seats in the first phase.

Chatra has the least number of candidates in the fray while Bhawanathpur has the most. Notable candidates in the fray are former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore in Chhatarpur seat on AJSU Party ticket, former minister Bhanu Pratap Sahi in Bhawanathpur constituency on a BJP ticket and sitting JMM MLA Chamra Linda in Bishunpur seat.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) released its fourth list of candidates for the elections during the day.

The names of 21 JMM nominees have been declared so far. The JMM, Congress and RJD have allied to contest the Assembly elections.

As per the seat-sharing formula, the JMM will contest in 43 seats, the Congress 31 and the RJD in seven seats.

