In First Such Move, UP BJP Trains Cadre to Publicise Budget Benefits Among Masses

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit will train its cadre to explain the big takeaways mentioned in the Union and State Budgets to the people of the state, in what is being called a first such move by the political party.

The training will be conducted in a series of workshops across the state.

The Union Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 and Uttar Pradesh budget was presented by state finance minister Suresh Khanna.

The Centre in its budget had announced new tax slabs for individual taxpayers, while the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had announced a State Niti Ayog along with new development schemes worth more than Rs 10,000 crore.

The ruling BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had also presented the annual budget worth Rs 5.12 lakh crore which is termed as the biggest budget in the history of the state till date. The budget focused on the allocation of funds for various infrastructure projects such as Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Ganga Expressway.

In this year’s state budget, a provision of Rs 783 crore has been made for the Prime Minister’s Public Development Programme for Minority Welfare and Rs 479 crore has been allocated for madrasas and ‘maktabs’.

This is likely to be the first time that the party will train its cadres for such a task which is aimed to establish a connection between the people and the ruling BJP government. Though the exercise will be carried in all the districts, the major emphasis will be on the rural sector.

The first such workshop is expected to be held on Wednesday at BJP headquarters in Lucknow and is likely to be attended by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh along with newly appointed state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

“The workshops will be conducted in all the districts by March 10. The Union and State budgets have many key takeaways for the middle-income group and the poor,” said BJP leader Salil Bishnoi.

With assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh just two years away, the budget is likely to lay the roadmap for the BJP-led government.

