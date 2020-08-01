In Fresh Jibe at Party, MP Congress Leader Says Certain People Sacrificing Youth Leadership For Self Gain

At the time when Congress party is facing a spirited internal rebellion from the young leaders against the old guards, a former cabinet minister of Kamal Nath government has taken a pot shot at party seniors.

Umang Singhar who was in the limelight for his ugly public spat with the senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh last year, had fired a fiery tweet on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha on Saturday.

“Congress party has a history of numerous sacrifices right from the freedom struggle to till date including those from leaders, party workers and Nehru-Gandhi family members but certain people are busy sacrificing country’s oldest party and youth leadership for personal interest,” Singhar tweeted on Saturday.

Singhar, the nephew of former Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jamuna Devi, also tagged former AICC president Rahul Gandhi in the tweet, directing the salvo at the Congress leader.

The Congress has been seeing a meltdown with young leaders confronting the party veterans over varius issues even as the party is losing strength nationally.

One of the loyalists of Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv Satav had a spat with senior party leaders who were ministers in UPAII, during a video meeting of party MPs organised by Sonia Gandhi on Friday. Satav was of the view that these former ministers should also take the blame for party’s shrinking base post 2014.

In March, the party lost Jyotiraditya Scindia to BJP that also subsequently brought down the Kamal Nath government, thus reinstating the BJP led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In Rajasthan, the party has been facing the heat where former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is engaged in a riveting battle with partyman and state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Singhar has had a public feud with party veteran Digvijaya Singh whom he had accused of blackmailing his own government for personal gains.

Singhar had written a letter to AICC then interim president Sonia Gandhi accusing Singh of trying to establish himself as a power centre in Madhya Pradesh. However, as the feud had intensified, party high command had intervened into the matter. Scindia too had backed Singhar against Digvijaya Singh.

Supporters of the state Congress working president Jitu Patwari have also been promoting Singhar as the leader of the state unit in future. His posters had appeared on and off on various social media handles along with those of Digvijaya’s son Jaivardhan and Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath. Party sources, however had blamed the opposition BJP for it.