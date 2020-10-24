In Graphics: Election Jargon Explained as Fiery Speeches Spice Up Bihar Battle

As Bihar heads for assembly polls on 243 seats beginning on October 28, several parties including the BJP, JD(U) on one side and RJD and Congress on the other side are rigorously campaigning for the elections.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav is fighting in alliance with the Congress while CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is in alliance with the BJP. The Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, and the results will be declared on November 10.

The Election Commission said the polls will be held in less phases this year to minimise the movement of security personnel, to ensure their wellbeing as well as due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As different parties gear up for upcoming polls in the state, here is a list of some election terms that you need to know:

The parties have prioritised national as well as state issues in this election. While the NDA has stressed on free Covid-19 vaccine and jobs to the people in the state; RJD and Congress have made unemployment and development as the major issues in the polls.