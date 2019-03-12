English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Where Are 2 Crore Jobs and Rs 15 Lakh Promised, Asks Priyanka Gandhi in Maiden Rally After Joining Politics
Priyanka said the Modi government did not fulfill its promises of providing jobs to crores of people in the country.
Priyanka Gandhi at the rally in Gujarat.
Ahmedabad: In her first poll rally, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a swipe at the Modi government saying that she was saddened by what was happening in the country.
Priyanka Gandhi said that the Modi government did not stand on its promise of providing two crore jobs and Rs 15 lakh to every Indian, adding that vote is every voter’s weapon.
This was her first political rally after assuming charge as Congress general secretary in January this year.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were also present at the rally near Adalaj village of Gandhinagar district.
The Congress held a rally in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state to sound its poll bugle for the crucial Lok Sabha elections.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
