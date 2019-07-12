In His 5th Interaction With MPs, PM Modi Decides to Meet Women Lawmakers Over Breakfast Today
These meetings have been planned so that BJP MPs from both the houses get an opportunity to directly interact with the prime minister, who can guide them and discuss various issues.
PM Narendra Modi addresses the media as he arrives for the first session of 17th Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi. (File photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet women MPs of the BJP over breakfast at his official residence here on Friday, sources said on Thursday.
This will be the prime minister's fifth such interaction with party MPs as part of series of meetings planned by the BJP, a source said.
In total, seven meetings of BJP MPs with the prime minister have been planned. The MPs have been divided in seven groups and Modi has already met party parliamentarians belonging to the OBC, SC and ST categories, and those who were ministers once.
These meetings have been planned so that BJP MPs from both the houses get an opportunity to directly interact with the prime minister, who can guide them and discuss various issues, especially related to Parliament, a BJP leader said.
An MP, who attended one of these meetings, said Modi directly interacted with them and describe it as more of an informal one. Barring Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the BJP president, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, no other Union ministers are not part of these meetings.
During the 16th Lok Sabha, the prime minister had met MPs from various states in every session of Parliament, where he had spoken to them about the government's agenda.
