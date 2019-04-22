‘In His Dreams’: Naveen Patnaik Dismisses Modi’s Tripura-Like Prediction for Odisha Polls

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is gunning for a record fifth tenure. Standing in the way is the BJP, but the BJD leader maintains the saffron party poses no threat to his poll prospects. In an interview to News18, Patnaik also rubbishes Tripura-like fate for the poll results in Odisha and bats against a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Edited excerpts:When I became Chief Minister, we were a rice-deficit state. We had to import rice from other states. Now, we are the third-largest contributor to the public distribution system. We are totally self-sufficient in rice. Earlier, Odisha was known as a failure in disaster management. Now, we have set international standards. Even the United Nations has complimented us on that.No, I do not miss the earlier life. Life in Odisha and doing good work is more satisfying.Odisha has the best skill agency in India and we are doing our best as far as unemployment is concerned.You can always do better, but we are trying very hard.Kalia is an excellent scheme for farmers and we have implemented it. The central government has copied it. Now it’s being implemented all over the country. Here, during the election period, the BJP has tried to stop it. This is very bad as this is an important scheme- . The farmers will give them a befitting reply.No, we are not close to either party. They haven’t done anything much for Odisha. We supported the legislations because they were good.We will support any side that supports the just demands of Odisha.As I said, if they support the legitimate demand of Odisha…I think Vajpayee was among the best prime ministers India ever had. Modi still needs to be tested.As I said, Vajpayee is one of the best prime ministers we had; Modi has not been successful.You can see that in the last five years, his promises on employment, irrigation, railways etc. have not been followed.I don’t really think so, no.In his dreams.Absolutely not. We will have a comfortable majority this election.Because we have a lot of important demands which we want fulfilled.No, I don’t think so. I will continue to stay in the state to serve it.None whatsoever.When he speaks of ‘fused transformers’, he will learn who the transformer of Odisha is and that the BJP is a fused government. As far as Odia is concerned, I now address all my speeches in Odia.He still has to mature.That would be a healthy thing for him.I am afraid that’s true.The BJD is a secular and democratic party. We certainly disapprove of any communal behaviour.Sadly, yes.It seems it has become an arm of the ruling party.I am standing from the second constituency because the people of western Odisha demanded that.No, I see no threat.It has become the BJP.It is Narendra Modi.We have plenty of senior leaders. We are certainly not a one-man party.We do, indeed.She is not my political advisor. She lives far away.It was my father's car.