In His Last Lok Sabha Rally, PM Modi Thanks Voters for Bringing BJP Back to Power

As campaigning for perhaps the most vocal and bitter election in the history of India came to an end on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the public for supporting him for the last five years and expressed gratitude for choosing him for the ‘next five years.”“This Sunday, when you cast your vote, you will script history. After decades you will elect a majority government for the second time in a row,” Modi said at an election rally in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.Most of the eight seats going to polls in Malwa-Nimar in the state on May 19, have a sizable tribal population.While assuring tribal voters in the state that their land was safe till the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Modi were there, he accused the Congress of misleading the tribal population.“Jab tak Modi aur BJP hain, jungle me rahne walon ke adhikaron aur zamin ko koi hath nahi laga sakta (Till Modi and BJP are there, no one can touch the rights and land of the tribals).He urged the voters to punish those who spread lies, confused them and played divisive politics.Congress president Rahul Gandhi, during his campaigns in tribal belts, have frequently accused the Modi government of tampering with the Forest Land Rights Act to snatch tribals of their land.The PM also evoked tribal freedom fighter Bheema Nayak on the occasion.Training his guns at Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Modi said the former would be replaced in 10 days if farm loans weren’t waived during the period.He said banks were sending police to farmers’ home as their loans were yet to be written off.“Only a transfer industry was running in full speed in the state along with the seizure of huge cash during I-T raids,” said the Prime Minister, while referring to the several recent transfers of senior bureaucrats and raids on Nath’s aides.Taking a jibe at the alleged power tussle among Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia in the state, Modi said, “The Congress has given the state two-and-a-half CMs and the bureaucracy keeps making rounds in their offices.”He said eminent socialist Ram Manohar Lohia had said the two main issues concerning women were water and toilets.“I spent the last five years to ensure the dignity of women by building toilets. I promise women and farmers that I will make water available to them in the next five years.”“I had started the campaign saying the last five years were devoted to basic amenities and the coming five years would be about expectations and aspirations,” said Modi, adding, “A vast country like ours should not see small dreams, but think big.”