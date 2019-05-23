English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
In His Maiden Lok Sabha Poll, Ravi Shankar Prasad Defeats 'Shotgun'; Wins Patna Sahib Seat
Ravi Shankar Prasad has held various ministerial portfolios, including that of Law and Justice, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Atal Bihari Vajpayee governments.
BJP candidate from Patna Sahib seat Ravi Shankar Prasad flashes victory sign after his win in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Fighting a high stakes battle, BJP veteran Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday emerged victorious in his first Lok Sabha election, defeating his colleague-turned opponent Shatrughan Sinha by more than 2.84 lakh votes.
A four-time Rajya Sabha MP, Prasad wrested the Patna Sahib seat in Bihar from Sinha, a rebel BJP leader who is also known as 'shotgun'.
Prasad garnered 6.07 lakh votes while Sinha, a former Bollywood star who joined Congress earlier this year, managed only 3.22 lakh votes.
The 65-year-old Prasad has held various ministerial portfolios, including that of Law and Justice, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Atal Bihari Vajpayee governments.
When Narendra Modi swept to power in 2014, Prasad was first given the ministeries of Telecom and Information Technology and Electronics. Later, he was divested of the telecom portfolio. Currently, he is a Rajya Sabha member and holds the portfolios of Law and Justice as well as Electronics.
He became a Rajya Sabha member for the first time in 2000 and since then, has been elected to the Upper House thrice.
Modi government's Digital India programme was implemented under Prasad's watch. As IT minister, he has also driven several initiatives to galvanise electronics and mobile handset manufacturing in the country besides spearheading programmes for setting up BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) units in smaller towns and cities.
Prasad is also an ardent social media user and has over 3.2 million followers on Twitter. That said, he also took a firm stand against social media giants like Facebook and WhatsApp on issues of fake news, data privacy, and election integrity, and has led the charge on draft data protection legislation and tightening of social media rules.
In the past, Prasad has been in charge of key portfolios like Coal and Mines, Law and Justice, and Information and Broadcasting under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
A noted lawyer and a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, Prasad has fought many high-profile cases.
Born in 1954 in Bihar, Prasad started his political innings as a student leader in 1970s organising protests against the then Indira Gandhi government.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
A four-time Rajya Sabha MP, Prasad wrested the Patna Sahib seat in Bihar from Sinha, a rebel BJP leader who is also known as 'shotgun'.
Prasad garnered 6.07 lakh votes while Sinha, a former Bollywood star who joined Congress earlier this year, managed only 3.22 lakh votes.
The 65-year-old Prasad has held various ministerial portfolios, including that of Law and Justice, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Atal Bihari Vajpayee governments.
When Narendra Modi swept to power in 2014, Prasad was first given the ministeries of Telecom and Information Technology and Electronics. Later, he was divested of the telecom portfolio. Currently, he is a Rajya Sabha member and holds the portfolios of Law and Justice as well as Electronics.
He became a Rajya Sabha member for the first time in 2000 and since then, has been elected to the Upper House thrice.
Modi government's Digital India programme was implemented under Prasad's watch. As IT minister, he has also driven several initiatives to galvanise electronics and mobile handset manufacturing in the country besides spearheading programmes for setting up BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) units in smaller towns and cities.
Prasad is also an ardent social media user and has over 3.2 million followers on Twitter. That said, he also took a firm stand against social media giants like Facebook and WhatsApp on issues of fake news, data privacy, and election integrity, and has led the charge on draft data protection legislation and tightening of social media rules.
In the past, Prasad has been in charge of key portfolios like Coal and Mines, Law and Justice, and Information and Broadcasting under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
A noted lawyer and a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, Prasad has fought many high-profile cases.
Born in 1954 in Bihar, Prasad started his political innings as a student leader in 1970s organising protests against the then Indira Gandhi government.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Analysis: Modi Juggernaut And Its Impact On India’s Political Landscape
- Avengers Endgame’s Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America Have a Last Message for You
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 First Image Shared by India Head Manu Kumar Jain
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results