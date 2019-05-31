In His Second Term, Modi Places Trust in Former Bureaucrats; Picks Up 4 for Key Positions

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
In His Second Term, Modi Places Trust in Former Bureaucrats; Picks Up 4 for Key Positions
Jaishankar was the bureaucrat who helped shape Modi's foreign policy, which has been one of the key areas of interests for the prime minister.
File photo of S Jaishankar
Loading...
New Delhi: One distinct trait in the council of ministers in Modi 2.0 cabinet is the huge trust placed on former career-bureaucrats. Four former babus — two ex-IFS and two ex-IAS officers — three of who were part of the previous Modi cabinet, have been given several important responsibilities. The one former babu who wasn't a minister in Modi 1.0 cabinet and now finds himself heading one of the most important ministries is S Jaishankar, the former foreign secretary, who has replaced Sushma Swaraj as the new foreign minister.
Jaishankar was the bureaucrat who helped shape Modi's foreign policy which has been one of the key areas of interests for Modi.
The political debutant, Padm Shri awardee, and the country's longest-serving foreign secretary in four decades, Jaishankar will now head one of the big four ministries, and will be a member of the Cabinet Committee on Security.
Jaishankar, a 1977 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, kept earning greater responsibilities since Modi came to power at the Centre in 2014. In 2015, Modi appointed Jaishankar as foreign secretary a few days before his retirement, replacing Sujata Singh. And he has now replaced senior leader Sushma Swaraj as the foreign affairs minister.
Arjun Ram Meghwal, former IAS, has in a sense got a promotion in this cabinet. In 2014, Meghwal, famous for travelling to Parliament on his cycle, was appointed as MoS Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation and Parliamentary Affairs. This time he has been made MoS Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, and has retained Parliamentary affairs portfolio.
The three-time MP from Bikaner, who is also seen as BJP's Dalit face in Rajasthan, also served as the chief whip of the BJP in the 16th Lok Sabha and was also nominated as Chairman of House Committee, Lok Sabha.
Hardeep Puri, though being the only bureaucrat-turned-politician, who lost in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has again been entrusted with more responsibilities than what were given to him in Modi 1.0 cabinet.
Puri retains his portfolios as MoS Housing and Urban Affairs, in addition to his new responsibility as MoS (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and MoS Commerce and Industry.
Puri, a 1974-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has served as Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013. He has also served as the President of the UN Security Council and chairman of its Terrorism Committee.
RK Singh, another career-bureaucrat-turned-politician, was made MoS (Independent Charge) in Power ministry. In the new cabinet, Singh has been awarded with two MoS (Independent Charge) portfolios — Power and New and Renewable Energy. He has also been given charge as MoS in Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ministry. The 1975-batch officer of the Bihar cadre became famous for stopping Advani's 1990's Somnath to Ayodhya Rath Yatra and arresting the BJP stalwart in Samastipur, Bihar, on the orders of the then Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Jaishankar was the bureaucrat who helped shape Modi's foreign policy which has been one of the key areas of interests for Modi.
The political debutant, Padm Shri awardee, and the country's longest-serving foreign secretary in four decades, Jaishankar will now head one of the big four ministries, and will be a member of the Cabinet Committee on Security.
Jaishankar, a 1977 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, kept earning greater responsibilities since Modi came to power at the Centre in 2014. In 2015, Modi appointed Jaishankar as foreign secretary a few days before his retirement, replacing Sujata Singh. And he has now replaced senior leader Sushma Swaraj as the foreign affairs minister.
Arjun Ram Meghwal, former IAS, has in a sense got a promotion in this cabinet. In 2014, Meghwal, famous for travelling to Parliament on his cycle, was appointed as MoS Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation and Parliamentary Affairs. This time he has been made MoS Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, and has retained Parliamentary affairs portfolio.
The three-time MP from Bikaner, who is also seen as BJP's Dalit face in Rajasthan, also served as the chief whip of the BJP in the 16th Lok Sabha and was also nominated as Chairman of House Committee, Lok Sabha.
Hardeep Puri, though being the only bureaucrat-turned-politician, who lost in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has again been entrusted with more responsibilities than what were given to him in Modi 1.0 cabinet.
Puri retains his portfolios as MoS Housing and Urban Affairs, in addition to his new responsibility as MoS (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and MoS Commerce and Industry.
Puri, a 1974-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has served as Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013. He has also served as the President of the UN Security Council and chairman of its Terrorism Committee.
RK Singh, another career-bureaucrat-turned-politician, was made MoS (Independent Charge) in Power ministry. In the new cabinet, Singh has been awarded with two MoS (Independent Charge) portfolios — Power and New and Renewable Energy. He has also been given charge as MoS in Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ministry. The 1975-batch officer of the Bihar cadre became famous for stopping Advani's 1990's Somnath to Ayodhya Rath Yatra and arresting the BJP stalwart in Samastipur, Bihar, on the orders of the then Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF's Flight Lt. Mohana Singh Becomes First Woman to Fly Hawk Advanced Fighter Jet
- Pakistan Extends Airspace Closure Along Indian Border Till June 15
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results