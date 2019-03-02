In Hoarding, Modi-Yogi Supporter Claims Priyanka Gandhi Will 'Fizzle Out' in UP

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Amethi, a hoarding stating that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will "fizzle out" in Uttar Pradesh has come up in neighbouring Rae Bareli, evoking sharp response from the party.Congress leaders and workers have demand that the poster be immediately removed and action be initiated against those behind it.While Rae Bareli is the parliamentary constituency of Priyanka's mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president and brother Rahul Gandhi represents Amethi in the Lok Sabha."Toot jaega danka, fuss (fizzle out) ho jaengi Priyanka," stated the hoarding at Canal Road in Rae Bareli.It was allegedly put up by Arun Singh, who claims to be a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Singh has also mentioned his mobile number on the hoarding.Priyanka Gandhi, Congress's general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) and Sonia Gandhi's daughter,entered active politics recently."This clearly spells the anti-women mindset of the BJP which is out to defame the Gandhi family at every given opportunity," Congress spokesman Anshu Awasthi said."The sacrifices and contributions of the Gandhi family are well known... They have never deviated from their path of service towards the nation even in the most trying of times..."BJP leaders know that till the Gandhi family is active the main issues will remain communal amity, peace and development,' he said.People will give a befitting reply to "liars" in 2019, Awasthi said.Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in the Congress stronghold on Sunday.He had visited Rae Bareli in December.Priyanka Gandhi recently took part in a grand roadshow in Lucknow along with Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia and party chief Rahul Gandhi in February.