News18 » Politics
1-min read

In Hyderabad for Anti-CAA Protest, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Arrested: Official Tweet

TISS students' union members had organised a protest programme against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NPC) on the occasion of Republic Day.

News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2020, 6:49 PM IST
In Hyderabad for Anti-CAA Protest, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Arrested: Official Tweet
Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (File photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was in Hyderabad to address a gathering at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), was on Sunday arrested.

"Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been arrested by Hyderabad police," a tweet on the leader's official Twitter handle read.

TISS students' union members had organised a protest programme against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NPC) on the occasion of Republic Day.

"Chandrashekhar Azad will address students over CAA along with several other issues that students are facing on campuses across the country," a report quoted a student union member as saying. They were also scheduled to read out the Preamble of the Constitution at the public meeting.

Azad was likely to participate in a public meeting organised by the All India Dalit Muslim Adivasi Progressive Front at Crystal Garden in Mehdipatnam.

