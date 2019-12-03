Took Care of Article 370 in J&K Without Creating Any New Problems, Says Modi in Jharkhand Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government had taken care of Article 370 without creating any new problems in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand, where the second phase of voting is scheduled for December 7, Modi said: “We abolished Article 370... it was a mess created by congress but we took care of it without creating any new problems... I know that people of Jharkhand will help in the growth of J&K.”

The Centre on August 5 scrapped provisions of Article 370 and divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

Modi, who was in Khunti, also said Jharkhand was like a growing child and “like a parent who is worried about the future of their growing child I am also working for Jharkhand”.

“Jharkhand is now 19 years old. It will soon stop being a teenager... I want you to stand with me and I promise you that when Jharkhand turns 25 you will not be able to recognise it.”

The Prime Minister said BJP had succeeded in breaking the back of Naxals in Jharkhand and thanked the people of the state for putting up a fight against elements who tried to disrupt polling in the first phase on Saturday.

“I have always had a close connection with Jharkhand... I have visited the state while holding many positions. I thank you for the way you have voted in the first phase,” Modi said.

He added: “There were some elements who tried to disrupt polling in the first phase but you fought then and still turned up to vote.”

Enumerating the achievements of the BJP, Modi said: “Today we have managed to bring electricity to places where earlier opposition leaders did not even bother to visit. BJP brought the magic of solar power to Jharkhand.

“We are ensuring that farmers in Jharkhand are getting money straight into their accounts... look at the condition of farmers in non BJP states... Congress and their allies are deceiving them,” he said.

