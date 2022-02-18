In Karhal to Seek Votes for Akhilesh, Mulayam Forgets Son's Name. Amused CM Yogi Says This

After Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav ‘forgot’ his son and party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s name while campaigning in Karhal, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at the incident, saying things had ‘really become bad’.

Making his first appearance at an election rally, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had on Thursday sought votes for his son Akhilesh Yadav, promising that his party will fulfil the aspirations of the people. Yadav said the people want that the problems of poverty and unemployment are resolved, and his party’s policies are very clear on these issues.

However, according to reports and videos shared on social media, when Mulayam was moving towards the end of his speech, he was reminded by MP Dharmendra Yadav, standing nearby to ‘ask for votes’.

Hearing this, Mulayam himself and everyone around him began to laugh. For a moment, the leader seemed to forget the name of Karhal’s candidate and asked people to lead to victory ‘whoever was the candidate here’. After Yadav’s prompt, Mulayam said Akhilesh ought to win with a huge margin.

Poking fun at the incident, Adityanath later said, “Netaji is very smart. He knows that Karhal public has made its decision of making SP Singh Baghel their leader. The other person kept telling him to ‘take the name’. He said ‘who is fighting with SP candidature here, I don’t know’. It is very unfortunate that a father does not know his son’s name," Adityanath said, according to reports.

Mulayam’s Speech With Focus on Farmers

In his address, Mulayam Singh Yadav had said, “It is the policy of the Samajwadi Party that our farmers should be given priority, arrangement of fertilizers and seeds should be made and they be provided the means of irrigation which will increase the yield."

“If the yield increases, the condition of the farmer will improve. Similarly, jobs should be arranged for our educated youth. No government is doing this," he had said.

He had assured the people that if a Samajwadi Party government is formed, employment and jobs will be provided to the youth as they are essential for running families.

“The policies of the Samajwadi Party are clear. Farmers, youth and traders will together strengthen this state, and the country will prosper. Today, this huge crowd has proved that the people want farmers, youth and traders to develop the country together," he had said.

