After Punjab MLAs Write to Sonia, Cong's Late Night Meeting Call Sets Political Circles Abuzz

In what has set political circles abuzz, the Punjab congress in charge Harish Rawat late Friday night announced that a Congress legislative party meeting will be held on Saturday at the PPCC headquarters in Chandigarh.

Interestingly, Rawat took to micro-blogging site Twitter to make the announcement. “The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party of Punjab. Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5:00 pm on September 18 at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office," he tweeted.

Rawat said that the AICC has directed PPCC to facilitate the meeting. “All congress MLAs of Punjab are requested to kindly attend this meeting," added Rawat.

Minutes later, the Punjab Congress chief also took to Twitter to inform about the meeting. “As per the AICC directive, Congress Legislative Party meeting has been convened at PPCC Office."

Though the agenda of the CLP was not known but it comes just a day after at least 40 legislators wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking a CLP meeting to chalk out a strategy for the ensuing Vidhan Sabha elections, scheduled to be held in early 2022. Sources said that the legislators, through the letter, also informed the president that they would discuss the party high command’s 18-point agenda given to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Captain camp was yet to react to the late night developments. Sources said apart from Harish Rawat, two party observers from Delhi, Harish Chaudhary and Ajay Maken, are expected to attend the meet. Chaudhary is a confidant of Rahul Gandhi and a minister in Rajasthan cabinet.

