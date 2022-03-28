In Latest 'Pro-People' Move, Bhagwant Mann Apes Kejriwal Model in Punjab, Promises Doorstep Delivery of Ration

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that his government is all set to start doorstep delivery of ration, calling it an addition to the “pro-people" measures being taken by his government.

In a video message, Mann said while the rich can sit in the comfort of their homes and order things, the poor have to wait in long queues to get their ration, often forced to leave their day’s work. Also, old women have to walk for several kilometres to get the ration from depots, he said.

Mann added that often, the dry ration given to the poor (as part of Food for All scheme) is of poor quality and not fit for human consumption. “But the poor people have no choice but to eat it. However, now the Aam Aadmi Party is all set to change this. Good quality ration will be packed in clear gunny bags and delivered at doorsteps. The officers will call the beneficiaries, check on their availability and then come and deliver the ration,” he said, adding that it is optional for beneficiaries to choose doorstep delivery or take their grains from the ration depots.

The chief minister also asked the people to report to the government in case they got lesser grains or their quality was unsatisfactory. He added that though a similar scheme was announced for Delhi also by party convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, it was “stopped by forces that wanted people to stand in serpentine queues”.

There are 1.42 lakh beneficiaries in Punjab under the National Food Safety Act. Wheat at Rs 5 per kg per beneficiary every month is provided for six months, twice a year.

Prior to this, after taking over as chief minister, Mann launched an anti-corruption helpline, announced jobs for 35,000 contractual employees and recently slashed the multiple pensions given to MLAs in Punjab.

