English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Letter to 'Amethi Family', Rahul Gandhi Talks of Country's Two Ideologies, Takes Potshots at BJP
Gandhi added in his letter that his Amethi family gave him the courage to stand with the truth and ensure equal justice for all.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a letter to his ‘Amethi family’, has urged the people to vote him back as their MP on May 6, the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election, promising to push schemes for the region that were stalled by the BJP.
In the letter addressed to “Mera Amethi parivaar (my Amethi family)”, Gandhi wrote: “It is my promise to the people of Amethi that the moment the Congress comes to power at the centre, the schemes blocked by the BJP will be started. On 6 May, vote in large numbers to bring back this member of the family”. Accusing the BJP of setting up a “factory of lies”, Gandhi wrote that Amethi’s strength was its “honesty, integrity and simplicity”.
The constituency, a pocket borough of the Gandhi family, has always supported the Congress president. The contest this time, however, has intensified with his opponent — BJP’s Smriti Irani — accusing him of choosing another constituency as he is afraid of a loss in Amethi. Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad, which has given the BJP ammunition ahead of polling in Amethi.
Gandhi added in his letter that his Amethi family gave him the courage to stand with the truth and ensure equal justice for all. He also mentions “two ideologies” in the country — the Congress’s that works for farmers, youth, the weak, women and small traders and that of the ruling BJP which wants to work for 15-20 industrialists.
The Congress president has sharpened his attack against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of favouring industrialists. His sister and the party’s eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also adopted the same pitch, accusing Modi of ignoring the plight of farmers and the downtrodden.
In the letter addressed to “Mera Amethi parivaar (my Amethi family)”, Gandhi wrote: “It is my promise to the people of Amethi that the moment the Congress comes to power at the centre, the schemes blocked by the BJP will be started. On 6 May, vote in large numbers to bring back this member of the family”. Accusing the BJP of setting up a “factory of lies”, Gandhi wrote that Amethi’s strength was its “honesty, integrity and simplicity”.
अमेठी से कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गाँधी का रिश्ता भावनात्मक तौर पर उतना ही मजबूत है, जितना परिवार के सदस्यों के बीच होता है। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष @RahulGandhi का अपने अमेठी परिवार की जनता के नाम विनम्र सन्देश:- pic.twitter.com/9L6zYt40Al— Congress (@INCIndia) 3 May 2019
The constituency, a pocket borough of the Gandhi family, has always supported the Congress president. The contest this time, however, has intensified with his opponent — BJP’s Smriti Irani — accusing him of choosing another constituency as he is afraid of a loss in Amethi. Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad, which has given the BJP ammunition ahead of polling in Amethi.
Gandhi added in his letter that his Amethi family gave him the courage to stand with the truth and ensure equal justice for all. He also mentions “two ideologies” in the country — the Congress’s that works for farmers, youth, the weak, women and small traders and that of the ruling BJP which wants to work for 15-20 industrialists.
The Congress president has sharpened his attack against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of favouring industrialists. His sister and the party’s eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also adopted the same pitch, accusing Modi of ignoring the plight of farmers and the downtrodden.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Afridi's ‘Real’ Age in His Autobiography Could Be a Question in Next Year’s CBSE Papers
- Salman Khan Rubbishes Hosting Event in Bijnor, Issues Post on Social Media
- Tata Tiago, Tigor XZ+ variants Get Apple CarPlay Compatibility
- Amazon Summer Days Sale: Offers And Discounts on Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite And More
- CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results