In Letter to 'Amethi Family', Rahul Gandhi Talks of Country's Two Ideologies, Takes Potshots at BJP

Gandhi added in his letter that his Amethi family gave him the courage to stand with the truth and ensure equal justice for all.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
In Letter to 'Amethi Family', Rahul Gandhi Talks of Country's Two Ideologies, Takes Potshots at BJP
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a letter to his ‘Amethi family’, has urged the people to vote him back as their MP on May 6, the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election, promising to push schemes for the region that were stalled by the BJP.

In the letter addressed to “Mera Amethi parivaar (my Amethi family)”, Gandhi wrote: “It is my promise to the people of Amethi that the moment the Congress comes to power at the centre, the schemes blocked by the BJP will be started. On 6 May, vote in large numbers to bring back this member of the family”. Accusing the BJP of setting up a “factory of lies”, Gandhi wrote that Amethi’s strength was its “honesty, integrity and simplicity”.




The constituency, a pocket borough of the Gandhi family, has always supported the Congress president. The contest this time, however, has intensified with his opponent — BJP’s Smriti Irani — accusing him of choosing another constituency as he is afraid of a loss in Amethi. Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad, which has given the BJP ammunition ahead of polling in Amethi.

Gandhi added in his letter that his Amethi family gave him the courage to stand with the truth and ensure equal justice for all. He also mentions “two ideologies” in the country — the Congress’s that works for farmers, youth, the weak, women and small traders and that of the ruling BJP which wants to work for 15-20 industrialists.

The Congress president has sharpened his attack against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of favouring industrialists. His sister and the party’s eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also adopted the same pitch, accusing Modi of ignoring the plight of farmers and the downtrodden.
