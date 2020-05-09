Bengal Allows 8 Trains for Migrant Workers as Amit Shah Writes to Mamata Banerjee on 'Injustice'

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Saturday allowed eight special trains to be run to bring back migrant workers who wish to return to the state because of the coronavirus lockdown after facing criticism.

The decision came even as Union home minister Amit Shah wrote a letter to CM Mamata Banerjee, saying that not allowing trains to reach Bengal is an "injustice" to workers from the state.

Shah said the West Bengal government is not allowing trains with migrant workers to reach the state that may further create hardship for the labourers.

Referring to the 'Shramik Special' trains being run by the central government to facilitate transport of migrant workers from different parts of the country to various destinations, the home minister said in the letter that the Centre has facilitated more than two lakh migrants workers to reach home.

Shah said migrant workers from West Bengal are also eager to reach home and the central government is also facilitating the train services.

"But we are not getting expected support from the West Bengal. The state government of West Bengal is not allowing the trains reaching to West Bengal. This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them," Shah wrote.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee later hit out at the home minister and accused him of misleading people. He also charged the Centre of failing to discharge its dutis during crisis.

"A HM failing to discharge his duties during this crisis speaks after weeks of silence, only to mislead people with bundle of lies! Ironically he’s talking about the very ppl who’ve been literally left to fate by his own Govt. Mr @AmitShah, prove your fake allegations or apologise," he tweeted.



This comes a day after Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday said that he requested to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take steps so that patients, students and migrant workers of West Bengal, who are now stranded in various states, can return home.

Chowdhury also alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal was not keen on getting these people of the state back. The Congress leader said that Shah has assured him that he will talk to the West Bengal chief minister in this regard.

The Congress leader claimed that Mr Shah has told him that Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have facilitated the return of 2.5 lakh and 1.5 lakh migrant labourers respectively, while the West Bengal government is not pursuing the return of its people.

(With PTI inputs)