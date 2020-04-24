POLITICS

1-MIN READ

In Letter to Modi, Kerala CM Seeks Help to Bring Back Bodies of Indian Expats Who Didn't Die of Covid-19

File photo of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Indian embassies may be directed to issue necessary clearance without seeking individual approval from MHA to avoid delay, the letter read.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 1:04 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in bringing back bodies of those Indians who died in Gulf countries due to reasons other than coronavirus.

The covid-19 outbreak has been causing inconvenience to people worldwide as governments impose strict laws to curb its spread. While the oil prices recently fell below $0 for the first time in history, reports suggests that a global food crisis may also be looming.

Several patients, other than Covid-19 ones, are struggling to get medical care as emergency and hospital services are now focusing on testing and containing the spread of the deadly virus that has killed over two million people gloablly.

Drawing attention to plight of people unable to receive bodies of their family members, Vijayan said that the Indian embassies were insisting on production of a non-objection certificate from the ministry of home affairs.

He said that a clearance certificate is required from the embassies concerned to process the application.

GoI has already agreed that when death is not due to Covid-19 such certificates are not necessary and the mortal remains will be brought in cargo planes, the CM wrote, adding that he requests prime minister's intervention to bring back mortal remains on non-Covid deaths without unnecessary procedural hassles.

