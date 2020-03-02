Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

In Letter to PM, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Says 'Politically Motivated' I-T Raids an Affront to Idea of Cooperative Federalism

Bhupesh Baghel said it was an intriguing coincidence that the timings of the raids coincided with the decision of the state government to initiate criminal investigations into the alleged acts of corruption under the previous BJP government.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 8:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In Letter to PM, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Says 'Politically Motivated' I-T Raids an Affront to Idea of Cooperative Federalism
File photo of Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing "politically motivated" raids in parts of the state by the Income Tax department, terming the action as an affront to the idea of cooperative federalism.

In a letter to the prime minister, Baghel said it is an intriguing coincidence that the timings of these raids coincide with the decision of the state government to initiate criminal investigations into the alleged acts of corruption committed under the previous BJP government. The I-T department has been conducting multiple raids in Chhattisgarh since February 27.

"May I respectfully point out that the actions of finance/home ministries of the Government of India are nothing short of an affront to the idea of cooperative federalism that you have often spoken about," the chief minister of the Congress-ruled state said. He said the action reflects "coercive and insecure centrism".

"The actions of the agencies of Government of India border on political vendetta on one hand and threaten the very core of our democracy on the other," he said in the letter.

Baghel questioned the "unconstitutional" use of CRPF personnel, which are to be used only for "emergencies" and exceptional circumstances, during the raids.

Asserting that law and order is a state subject and central forces cannot be deployed in a state without its consent and prior intimation, he said, "If each one of us fails to adhere to this cardinal principle of our constitutional democracy, we would become an undemocratic anarchy."

Baghel said raids have been conducted in a clandestine, cloak-and-dagger manner without any information being provided to the state government or to the state police.

"The central government's deployment of a central force to assist in motivated income tax raids undermines every word of Dr Ambedkar's caveat and the constitution scheme laid out in List II of the seventh schedule of the Constitution," he said.

"I take this opportunity to reiterate the availability of the police machinery or any other assistance in the quest to find and prosecute the corrupt," the chief minister said in the letter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram