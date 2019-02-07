English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nitin Gadkari’s ‘Wonderful’ Work as Road Transport Minister Gets Desk Thumps from Sonia Gandhi
During the Question Hour, the House took up two questions related to Gadkari's ministry in which he gave detailed description of the works being executed and works being undertaken for expanding the country's network.
File photo of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday led the Congress in Lok Sabha in appreciating Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for the "wonderful" work he has been doing in improving the country's infrastructure.
During the Question Hour, the House took up two questions related to Gadkari's ministry in which he gave detailed description of the works being executed and works being undertaken for expanding the country's network.
"I must say here that all MPs, cutting across political affiliations, have been appreciating me for the work being done by my ministry in their respective constituencies," he said.
As Gadkari completed the answers amidst thumping of desks by ruling BJP members, saffron party member from Madhya Pradesh Ganesh Singh stood up and told Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that the House should appreciate the "wonderful" works being carried out by the Union Road Transport Minister.
At this, Sonia Gandhi, who all through was patiently listening to Gadkari and often seen nodding in response to his replies, smiled and started thumping the desk as a sign of appreciation.
Seeing this, Congress MPs, including party leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, too started thumping the desks appreciating Gadkari's work.
There were reports in August last year that Sonia Gandhi had written to Gadkari thanking him for his "positive response" to road issues she had raised relating to her constituency Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.
Sonia Gandhi's son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi too recently had complimented Gadkari for his remarks that "one who cannot take care of home, cannot manage the country", saying he has guts and should also comment on the Rafale deal, "farmers distress and destruction of institutions".
"Gadkari Ji, compliments. You are the only one in the BJP with some guts. Please also comment on: The Rafale scam and Anil Ambani, farmers' distress and destruction of institutions," he tweeted and tagged with it the report on Gadkari's comments.
The Union minister had made the remarks last week while addressing former workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP's student wing, in Nagpur.
Incidentally, Rahul Gandhi was seen exchanging notes with Gadkari while being seated along with him during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
During the Question Hour, the House took up two questions related to Gadkari's ministry in which he gave detailed description of the works being executed and works being undertaken for expanding the country's network.
"I must say here that all MPs, cutting across political affiliations, have been appreciating me for the work being done by my ministry in their respective constituencies," he said.
As Gadkari completed the answers amidst thumping of desks by ruling BJP members, saffron party member from Madhya Pradesh Ganesh Singh stood up and told Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that the House should appreciate the "wonderful" works being carried out by the Union Road Transport Minister.
At this, Sonia Gandhi, who all through was patiently listening to Gadkari and often seen nodding in response to his replies, smiled and started thumping the desk as a sign of appreciation.
Seeing this, Congress MPs, including party leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, too started thumping the desks appreciating Gadkari's work.
There were reports in August last year that Sonia Gandhi had written to Gadkari thanking him for his "positive response" to road issues she had raised relating to her constituency Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.
Sonia Gandhi's son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi too recently had complimented Gadkari for his remarks that "one who cannot take care of home, cannot manage the country", saying he has guts and should also comment on the Rafale deal, "farmers distress and destruction of institutions".
"Gadkari Ji, compliments. You are the only one in the BJP with some guts. Please also comment on: The Rafale scam and Anil Ambani, farmers' distress and destruction of institutions," he tweeted and tagged with it the report on Gadkari's comments.
The Union minister had made the remarks last week while addressing former workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP's student wing, in Nagpur.
Incidentally, Rahul Gandhi was seen exchanging notes with Gadkari while being seated along with him during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Mexico Governor Literally Crashes Through Walls in Response to Trump's Border Plans
- Here is How Vicky Kaushal Film Uri's Popular 'How's the Josh' Phrase Came to Life
- Honda Amaze, WR-V and Jazz Exclusive Edition Launched in India
- Messi Unable to Inspire Barca Winner as Madrid Hold on for Draw
- Twitter Responds to Dinesh Karthik's Sensational Catch in First T20 With Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results