In Maharashtra CM-Governor Tussle, Uddhav Thackeray’s Counter on Women Safety Issue

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray countered Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday after the Governor wrote a letter seeking a special assembly session on women safety in view of the recent rape cases in Mumbai. Thackeray said the Governor should request PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for a special parliamentary session of four days over the national issue, considering “Delhi has been defamed as the rape capital of the world.”

“At a time when the opposition has been demanding a special session over the issue, you (Koshyari) have supported their demand. This is threatening to the parliamentary democracy of the country,” Thackeray said in the four-page letter.

The Governor had expressed concern about the women safety in Maharashtra after the Sakinaka rape and murder incident. He had endorsed the demand for a special assembly session on the issue.

Thackeray also wrote about the gang-rape and murder case of a nine-year old girl in Delhi. “This happened in a city where the entire council of ministers sits,” he said. “Responsibility of maintaining law and order in Delhi lies with the Centre.”

Thackeray’s letter also mentioned about the cases of crimes against women in the BJP-ruled states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat. “In Bihar, a ruling party MP raped his own party worker. Police were under pressure to not register a case. An FIR could be registered only after three months, after a court order,” the letter stated.

Reminding the Governor of the rising crimes against women in his own home state Uttarakhand, Thackeray said it was a cause of concern. “You yourself should compare the swift police action in Maharashtra versus the inaction in BJP-ruled states,” he wrote.

He said Maharashtra being the land of Chhatrapati Shivray, who gave priority to women safety, “our government works on the same path”.

