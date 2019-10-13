Take the pledge to vote

In Maharashtra, Modi Dares Oppn to Bring Back Article 370, Says Normalcy Will Return to J&K Within 4 Months

The prime minister said he has come to Maharashtra to seek people's support for re-electing Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister for a second term on October 21.

News18.com

Updated:October 13, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
Narendra Modi campaigns in Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Jalgaon: Hitting out at the opposition parties for objecting to the government's decision of abrogating Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were not just a piece of land, but "crown of India".

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming state polls, he said the opposition by some parties and leaders to decisions in India's interests was "unfortunate".

The opposition seems to be speaking on lines of the neighbouring country on Article 370, he said. "I challenge the opposition to declare in their manifesto that they will bring back Article 370...Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are not just a piece of land for us, but crown of India," he said.

Modi said today, every world power is listening to India's voice. "The josh of new India is not due to Modi, but your one vote," he told the gathering.

The prime minister said he has come to Maharashtra to seek people's support for re-electing Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister for a second term on October 21.

Modi added that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir would normalise within four months. "We are constantly working to return Jammu and Kashmir to a full state of normalcy and it will not take us more than 4 months to make it possible," said Modi.

