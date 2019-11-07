In Major Rejig, Mayawati Reinstates Danish Ali as LS Leader, Appoints 'Dissenting' MP, MLA as Incharges

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati chaired an important review meeting of the party in Lucknow on Wednesday over the party’s poor performance in the recently concluded bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

The party had failed to open its account in even one of the 11 bypoll seats. Apart from the expected organisational rejig, the BSP leaders were considerably surprised about the appointments of two dissenting leaders – Shyam Singh Yadav and Mohammad Aslam Rainee.

The party MP from Jaunpur, Shyam Singh Yadav, had recently attended a meeting called by Samajwadi Party and had even hailed SP workers as his brothers. He was appointed the BSP in-charge for the reserved assembly seats.

Meanwhile, BSP MLA Mohammad Aslam Rainee, who had attended the special assembly session called by the UP government on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary despite a boycott call, was given responsibility to prepare the party cadre for the crucial 2022 state assembly polls.

The organisational rejig included the scrapping of the posts of the zonal coordinators, who will now be the sector in-charges. The eighteen divisions in the state are now divided into four sectors with two teams assigned to each sector.

Another key development has been the constitution of ‘Bhai-Chara’ committees who have been given the task to ‘cultivate’ unity and brotherhood among the backward and upper caste groups. These committees will be working for the Booth Committees.

Apart from, the posts of Backward and Minorities Communities Employee Federation (BAMCEF) were also scrapped and its office bearers given the tasks of coordinators across various districts, assembly and sector committees.

The BSP has shifted its focus to winning the confidence of the Muslim community, which played a vital role on the assembly seats of Rohilkhand region of the state along with some parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. BSP MP from Amroha, Danish Ali, was re-appointed as the leader of the BSP in the Lok Sabha just two months after he was removed from the post “to bring balance among all sections of the society in the party”.

Thrust was also laid to strengthen the Dalit-Muslim bond in the state.

Addressing the key meeting, Mayawati announced that from now on the district chief posts will be given to people from the ‘Sarv-Samaj’ (mainly comprising of upper caste, backward and Muslims) instead those from the Jatav community. While the deputy chief level posts of the party will be given to people coming from Jatav community.

