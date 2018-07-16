In Major Setback to AAP in Punjab, 16 Leaders Quit Posts in Protest

In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, 16 leaders on Sunday revolted against party’s co-convener Dr Balbir Singh and resigned en masse.The joint resignation was sent to party convener Arvind Kejriwal and party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia.A copy of the letter was also forwarded to state party president Bhagwant Singh Mann and Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira.The rebels include state party vice-president Karanveer Singh Tiwana, general secretaries Pradeep Malhotra and Manjit Singh Sidhu, besides district presidents and halqa in-charges.Accusing Dr Balbir Singh of crippling the party, Pradeep Malhotra said, “Dr Balbir Singh’s dictatorial attitude, the party’s weakening policies, the manner in which he has been playing as a puppet in the hands of opponents, the way in which he has hurt the sentiments of the volunteers and arbitrarily removing selfless workers from their posts- all this has forced us to take this step”.Earlier, Patiala (Rural) president Gian Singh Mungo was removed from his post by Dr Balbir Singh, a move which, according to Malhotra, ‘had brewed resentment in the party’.“AAP should be saved and workers should be listened to. People like Dr Balbir should be removed from the party so that it is strengthened in Punjab”, demanded Malhotra.It is to be noted that almost all these leaders owe their allegiance to Sukhpal Khaira.