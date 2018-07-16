English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
In Major Setback to AAP in Punjab, 16 Leaders Quit Posts in Protest
The rebels include state party vice-president Karanveer Singh Tiwana, general secretaries Pradeep Malhotra and Manjit Singh Sidhu, besides district presidents and halqa in-charges.
(Image: News18.com)
Chandigarh: In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, 16 leaders on Sunday revolted against party’s co-convener Dr Balbir Singh and resigned en masse.
The joint resignation was sent to party convener Arvind Kejriwal and party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia.
A copy of the letter was also forwarded to state party president Bhagwant Singh Mann and Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira.
The rebels include state party vice-president Karanveer Singh Tiwana, general secretaries Pradeep Malhotra and Manjit Singh Sidhu, besides district presidents and halqa in-charges.
Accusing Dr Balbir Singh of crippling the party, Pradeep Malhotra said, “Dr Balbir Singh’s dictatorial attitude, the party’s weakening policies, the manner in which he has been playing as a puppet in the hands of opponents, the way in which he has hurt the sentiments of the volunteers and arbitrarily removing selfless workers from their posts- all this has forced us to take this step”.
Earlier, Patiala (Rural) president Gian Singh Mungo was removed from his post by Dr Balbir Singh, a move which, according to Malhotra, ‘had brewed resentment in the party’.
“AAP should be saved and workers should be listened to. People like Dr Balbir should be removed from the party so that it is strengthened in Punjab”, demanded Malhotra.
It is to be noted that almost all these leaders owe their allegiance to Sukhpal Khaira.
Also Watch
The joint resignation was sent to party convener Arvind Kejriwal and party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia.
A copy of the letter was also forwarded to state party president Bhagwant Singh Mann and Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira.
The rebels include state party vice-president Karanveer Singh Tiwana, general secretaries Pradeep Malhotra and Manjit Singh Sidhu, besides district presidents and halqa in-charges.
Accusing Dr Balbir Singh of crippling the party, Pradeep Malhotra said, “Dr Balbir Singh’s dictatorial attitude, the party’s weakening policies, the manner in which he has been playing as a puppet in the hands of opponents, the way in which he has hurt the sentiments of the volunteers and arbitrarily removing selfless workers from their posts- all this has forced us to take this step”.
Earlier, Patiala (Rural) president Gian Singh Mungo was removed from his post by Dr Balbir Singh, a move which, according to Malhotra, ‘had brewed resentment in the party’.
“AAP should be saved and workers should be listened to. People like Dr Balbir should be removed from the party so that it is strengthened in Punjab”, demanded Malhotra.
It is to be noted that almost all these leaders owe their allegiance to Sukhpal Khaira.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Inside Pics of Mira Rajput's Baby Shower: Shahid , Ishaan, Janhvi Make it Special for the Mom-To-Be
- Injured Wriddhiman Saha in Doubt for England Tests, Dinesh Karthik Likely Replacement
- Most Expensive Single Parking Space Sold for Record Rs 5.3 Crore in Hong Kong
- Emmanuel Macron Cheers from the Stands Then 'Dabs' in the Changing Room
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Luka Modric Wins Golden Ball, Mbappe Young Player Award