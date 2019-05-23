English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
In Major Setback to Mamata, BJP’s Arjun Singh Wrests Barrackpore Lok Sabha From Dinesh Trivedi
Arjun Singh is an extremely popular leader in Bhatpara as well as in all the seven constituents - Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara and Barrackpore - of this Lok Sabha constituency from where Mamata has given ticket to sitting MP Dinesh Trivedi and not to Singh.
File photo of BJP Leader Arjun Singh. (Image credit: Twitter)
Kolkata: In a major setback for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee – sitting Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore Dinesh Trivedi lost the seat to BJP’s Arjun Singh in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls in seven seats including Barrackpore in Bengal on May 6 – the former Railway Minister had expressed his confidence over winning his seat comfortably against BJP’s Arjun Singh – whom he considered a non-factor.
“I don’t want to react to nonsense thing. This is a nonsense issue in my seat,” Trivedi had said when asked whether Arjun Singh (TMC Bhatpara MLA who joined BJP recently) will be a big challenge to him in Barrackpore or not.
On March 14, Mamata Banerjee received a major setback after TMC strongman Arjun Singh had joined the BJP after he was denied ticket for the Lok Sabha Poll.
When contacted Arjun Singh, said, “He (Dinesh Trivedi) lost his connect with the local people here. I told you earlier also and again I am telling you… Do you think a person - who cleans his palm with sanitizer after shaking hands with ‘janta’ – will be able to understand their problem/pain?”
Singh is an extremely popular leader in Bhatpara as well as in all the seven constituents - Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara and Barrackpore - of this Lok Sabha constituency from where Mamata has given the ticket to sitting MP Dinesh Trivedi and not to Singh.
In Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, a sizable number of voters (nearly 37%) – who emerged as a decisive factor - are Hindi speaking (from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh) and Singh being the game changer holds the key in the area.
Singh worked hard in the ground level to mobilize Hindi speaking voters in his favour. He has been the game changer for TMC but with his switch to BJP, it was predicted that will not be an easy task for Dinesh Trivedi to win the seat this time.
Party insider claimed that Singh has a very good relation (above party line) with all the MLAs of Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituents (Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara and Barrackpore). This (coupled with solid Hindi speaking vote base) helped Singh to create a comfortable space for him to fight against Dinesh Trivedi.
Trivedi - who had to resign as Union Railway Minister in 2012 after his proposed passenger fare hike angered Mamata Banerjee – could not make it to the third term.
Trivedi became the most valuable leader of the party after he had defeated Tarit Topdar, a six-time sitting CPI (M) MP by 56,024 votes in 2009. Since 1951, CPI (M) had won Barrackpore seat nine times.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls in seven seats including Barrackpore in Bengal on May 6 – the former Railway Minister had expressed his confidence over winning his seat comfortably against BJP’s Arjun Singh – whom he considered a non-factor.
“I don’t want to react to nonsense thing. This is a nonsense issue in my seat,” Trivedi had said when asked whether Arjun Singh (TMC Bhatpara MLA who joined BJP recently) will be a big challenge to him in Barrackpore or not.
On March 14, Mamata Banerjee received a major setback after TMC strongman Arjun Singh had joined the BJP after he was denied ticket for the Lok Sabha Poll.
When contacted Arjun Singh, said, “He (Dinesh Trivedi) lost his connect with the local people here. I told you earlier also and again I am telling you… Do you think a person - who cleans his palm with sanitizer after shaking hands with ‘janta’ – will be able to understand their problem/pain?”
Singh is an extremely popular leader in Bhatpara as well as in all the seven constituents - Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara and Barrackpore - of this Lok Sabha constituency from where Mamata has given the ticket to sitting MP Dinesh Trivedi and not to Singh.
In Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, a sizable number of voters (nearly 37%) – who emerged as a decisive factor - are Hindi speaking (from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh) and Singh being the game changer holds the key in the area.
Singh worked hard in the ground level to mobilize Hindi speaking voters in his favour. He has been the game changer for TMC but with his switch to BJP, it was predicted that will not be an easy task for Dinesh Trivedi to win the seat this time.
Party insider claimed that Singh has a very good relation (above party line) with all the MLAs of Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituents (Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara and Barrackpore). This (coupled with solid Hindi speaking vote base) helped Singh to create a comfortable space for him to fight against Dinesh Trivedi.
Trivedi - who had to resign as Union Railway Minister in 2012 after his proposed passenger fare hike angered Mamata Banerjee – could not make it to the third term.
Trivedi became the most valuable leader of the party after he had defeated Tarit Topdar, a six-time sitting CPI (M) MP by 56,024 votes in 2009. Since 1951, CPI (M) had won Barrackpore seat nine times.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What Indians are Googling About Modi and Rahul
- 'EVM = Everyone Voted Modi': Twitter Comes up With New Acronym After NDA's Triumph in Elections
- PUBG Mobile: Tencent Records Double Revenue Outside of China in Q1 2019
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 First Image Shared by India Head Manu Kumar Jain
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results