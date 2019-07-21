In Major Twist, Shivakumar Hints at Appointing Congress CM to Save Coalition, Claims Move Has JDS Nod
The Karnataka crisis was set off by resignation of 16 MLAs of the ruling coalition a fortnight ago.
File image of Karnataka Congress MLA DK Shivakumar. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: In a major twist, Congress' trouble-shooter and senior minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that the JDS is "ready to sacrifice" for the coalition, adding they want either Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara or Shivakumar himself to be the chief minister.
"The Janata Dal Secular has informed that they are ready to sacrifice to save the coalition. JDS has told us that Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara or myself can be the CM They have conveyed this to the Congress High Command as well," Shivakumar said, adding that the decision has now been left on Congress.
The Karnataka crisis was set off by resignation of 16 MLAs of the ruling coalition a fortnight ago.
As many as 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from JDS — had resigned, while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, putting the government on the edge.
One Congress member Ramalinga Reddy retracted, saying he would support the government. The ruling combine's strength is 117 — Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker.
With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.
If the resignations of 15 MLAs (12 from Congress and 3 from JDS) are accepted or if they stay away, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101, (excluding the Speaker) reducing the government to a minority.
Also Watch
-
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit Demise: A Timeline Of Her Successful Political Career
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Farewell, Sheila Dikshit: PM Modi, Congress Leaders Bid Adieu To Former Delhi CM
- Karan Patel Confirms Quitting Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: I'm Thankful to Ekta for Giving Me Raman Bhalla
- Dyson Pure Cool Me Review: The Clean Air You Should Have, And The Peace of Mind Which Follows
- ICC Have Run Out of Patience With Zimbabwe Cricket: Grant Flower
- 'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain