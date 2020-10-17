Amid 'Massive' Demand for Campaigning, Adityanath to Address At least 18 Election Rallies in Bihar

As the assembly poll campaign picks up in Bihar, BJP MLA candidates are pitching in for more rallies of UP CM Yogi Adityanath among party’s star campaigners for their constituencies.

Party sources have said that following PM Modi, the most sought after star campaigner for BJP is CM Yogi.

While PM Modi is expected to attend 12 physical and some virtual rallies in the state, CM Yogi is expected to address 18-22 rallies. The party leadership has names 30 star campaigners for the assembly elections in Bihar.

Yogi Adityanath will begin campaign from October 20 in Ramgarh constituency. "We have received schedule for 20th and 21st our CM will be doing 3 rallies a day. On 20th Yogi ji will canvass in Ramgarh, Arwal and Karakat constituency. On 21st he'll be in Jamui, Tarari and Paliaganj," Mrityunjay Jha, media advisor to UP CM said.

"There is a massive demand for Yogi Ji to come for campaign in Bihar. In fact all our candidates want him to come for them. We are trying to accommodate as many demands as possible. We've asked CM Yogi to take out as much time as possible for Bihar, " BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said.

Party sources also claimed that they are receiving requests from JD(U) to attend their campaign as well. CM Yogi is expected to attend the campaign in Bihar for 6 days as bypolls are due in Uttar Pradesh along with elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats.