In Message to BJP, Manvendra Singh to Hold 'Swabhiman Rally' to Counter Raje's 'Gaurav Yatra'

Manvendra Singh, the BJP MLA from Barmer district's Sheo constituency, through his 'Swabhiman Rally' is expected to mobilise the members of the Rajput community who are unhappy with the BJP government on several issues.

Bhawani Deora | News18

Updated:September 17, 2018, 8:58 PM IST
In Message to BJP, Manvendra Singh to Hold 'Swabhiman Rally' to Counter Raje's 'Gaurav Yatra'
File photo of BJP MLA Manvendra Singh.
Jaipur: Even as Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s 'Gaurav Yatra' is underway, a parallel 'Swabhiman Rally' on September 22 at Pachpadra in Barmer district by BJP MLA Manvendra Singh has given rise to much speculation both within the BJP and among other political parties.

Manvendra Singh, the BJP MLA from Barmer district's Sheo constituency, through this rally is expected to mobilise the members of the Rajput community who are unhappy with the BJP government on several issues. Sources say he is likely to join the Congress after the rally.

Singh has not shared the dais with Raje since 2014 when his father and senior BJP leader Jaswant Singh was denied a party ticket for the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Manvendra Singh directly attacked CM Raje during his mass contact campaign in the Marwar region while soliciting support for his 'Swabhiman Rally'.

He attacked Vasundhara Raje as three Rajput leaders were accused in the encounter of Anandpal Nagour. The Rajput community is also upset over the Chatur Singh encounter in Barmer.

Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law Chitra Singh, during a supporters' meet in Barmer, reminded the voters that "battle was over in 2014 but war is still going on. And now the time has come to conclude it".

Political analyst Yashvardhan Singh said that the 'Swabhiman Rally' would decide the political fate of Manvendra and political trends of Marwar.

Politically, the Jats and the Rajputs dominate the region.

In 2013, 14 MLAs from the Rajput community in this region emerged winners.

Manvendra is focusing on the Rajput vote bank to cause disruptions and pose challenges for the BJP.

Trying to hold on to the Rajput vote bank, the party has given election management responsibility to MoS agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

BJP district president of Barmer Jalam Singh said that Manvendra's connection with the BJP is almost over.

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
