In Mission to Unite Political Parties Against BJP, Sharad Yadav's First Stop is Akhilesh Yadav
Sharad Yadav did not divulge details about the meeting, but said the core agenda was to unite all the parties against BJP to form a separate front ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Sharad Yadav met Samajwadi Party's national president Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: News18)
Lucknow: Former Janta Dal (United) chief Sharad Yadav met Samajwadi Party's national president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow on Tuesday.
Sharad Yadav did not divulge details about the meeting, but said the core agenda was to unite all the parties against BJP to form a separate front ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
"I am on a mission to unite political parties against the BJP. My meeting with Akhilesh Yadav was in this regard only. I also want to congratulate people of Phulpur and Gorakhpur for their vote against the BJP. There is need for all parties, regional and national, to come together. Also I would like to congratulate BSP for supporting SP candidate against the BJP," he told reporters.
After meeting for about an hour with Akhilesh, Sharad Yadav held a press conference at the VVIP Guest house in Lucknow and launched an attack on the Modi government.
After meeting for about an hour with Akhilesh (centre), Sharad Yadav (centre left) held a press conference at the VVIP Guest house in Lucknow and launched an attack on the Modi government. (Photo: News18)
"The central government has forgotten its promise of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas. They have not even implemented the recommendations of the Swaminathan report. The farmers of the country are feeling cheated and thousands are forced to commit suicide," said Yadav.
He said that while farmers commit suicide, big businessmen are running away from the country with thousands of crores but the government has failed in stopping them.
Talking about Uttar Pradesh, he said that the farmers are forced to put fence on their farms due to stray cattle menace. "Families are forced to sleep in farms to guard their crops. The CM of the state is busy visiting temples, instead of taking care of the basic amenities," said Sharad Yadav.
