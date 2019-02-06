English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Odisha, Rahul Accuses PM Modi, CM Naveen Patnaik of 'Snatching' Tribal Lands
Addressing a rally at Bhawanipatna, among the backward regions of the state, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP-led government at the Centre and the BJD dispensation in the state have "failed to work" for the welfare of the dalits, the tribals, the farmers and the poor.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Loading...
Bhawanipatna (Odisha): Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of "snatching" tribal land and asserted his party will work for protecting the rights of the community.
Addressing a rally at Bhawanipatna, among the backward regions of the state, Gandhi said the BJP-led government at the Centre and the BJD dispensation in the state have "failed to work" for the welfare of the dalits, the tribals, the farmers and the poor.
"The Congress is the only party committed to safeguarding the land of tribals. We will protect the rights of tribals in Odisha and elsewhere," he said.
This was Gandhi's second visit within 10 days in the state where Assembly and Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held together. Gandhi had addressed a rally at Bhubaneswar on January 25.
In stinging attacks on the BJP and the BJD, Gandhi said the two parties are working for the "benefit of their industrialist friends" while "neglecting" the farmers and poor people.
The Modi government readily waived Rs 3.5 lakh crore loans of 15 industrialists, but refused to waive farm loans, he alleged.
Despite its promise, the BJP-led government has "failed" to provide remunerative prices to farmers for their produce in order to mitigate their plight, the Congress president alleged.
Gandhi alleged that Naveen Patnaik failed to work for the benefit of farmers in Odisha.
The Congress president said that within two days of forming governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, farm loans were waived by the Congress governments in these states.
He also accused the "Chowkidar" (PM) of being "corrupt" and charged Naveen Patnaik with being "remote controlled" for chitfund scams.
The Congress has decided that land acquired for setting up industries would be returned to the farmers if projects fail to take off within a period of five years of land acquisition, he said.
The Congress chief said work in this regard has already started in Chhattisgarh.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Addressing a rally at Bhawanipatna, among the backward regions of the state, Gandhi said the BJP-led government at the Centre and the BJD dispensation in the state have "failed to work" for the welfare of the dalits, the tribals, the farmers and the poor.
"The Congress is the only party committed to safeguarding the land of tribals. We will protect the rights of tribals in Odisha and elsewhere," he said.
This was Gandhi's second visit within 10 days in the state where Assembly and Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held together. Gandhi had addressed a rally at Bhubaneswar on January 25.
In stinging attacks on the BJP and the BJD, Gandhi said the two parties are working for the "benefit of their industrialist friends" while "neglecting" the farmers and poor people.
The Modi government readily waived Rs 3.5 lakh crore loans of 15 industrialists, but refused to waive farm loans, he alleged.
Despite its promise, the BJP-led government has "failed" to provide remunerative prices to farmers for their produce in order to mitigate their plight, the Congress president alleged.
Gandhi alleged that Naveen Patnaik failed to work for the benefit of farmers in Odisha.
The Congress president said that within two days of forming governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, farm loans were waived by the Congress governments in these states.
He also accused the "Chowkidar" (PM) of being "corrupt" and charged Naveen Patnaik with being "remote controlled" for chitfund scams.
The Congress has decided that land acquired for setting up industries would be returned to the farmers if projects fail to take off within a period of five years of land acquisition, he said.
The Congress chief said work in this regard has already started in Chhattisgarh.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ivanka Trump Responds To Look-Alike Who Cleans Crumbs As Part Of Art Exhibit
- You Can Now Exchange Cigarette Butts and Bottle Caps For Free Beer in Goa
- Xiaomi is Bringing The Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 to India, And We Can Barely Contain Our Excitement
- Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn Can't Stop Roasting Each Other On Twitter And It's Hilarious
- Michael Winterbottom Comes Back to the Indian Subcontinent With The Wedding Guest
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results