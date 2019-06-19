'In Pain Every Day But Have to Run State': Kumaraswamy's 'Confession' Exposes Congress-JD(S) Rift Again

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said he is “in pain” every day but has the responsibility of running the government smoothly, once again exposing the differences in the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance.

“I promise I will fulfill your expectations. I can’t express the pain I am going through every day. I want to express it with you but cannot… I need to solve the pain of the people of the state. I have the responsibility of running the government smoothly,” Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday.

This is not the first time the chief minister has expressed his displeasure with the ruling dispensation. Earlier, he said he had swallowed the pain of the government like Lord Shiva. “You are standing with bouquets to wish me as one of your brothers became the CM. You all are happy, but I'm not. I know the pain of coalition government. I became Vishkanth (reference to Lord Shiva) and swallowed the pain of this government,” he said.

Despite rumblings of discontent over portfolio allocation and budget proposals, both parties have maintained that the coalition government would complete the full tenure.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s statement, Congress veteran Siddaramaiah dismissed reports of a rift. “There is absolutely no threat to the government in Karnataka, there is no problem. They (BJP) are trying desperately [to create issues] but they will not succeed,” he said.

The Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress joined hands after the May 12 assembly polls in Karnataka. Though the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party in the elections, its government fell in less than a week.