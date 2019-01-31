‘In Pain Since 6 Months, Can’t be Quiet Now': Deve Gowda on Alliance with Congress in Karnataka

Amid growing differences between alliance partners Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka, former prime minister and JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda slammed the Congress leaders for constantly taking potshots at his son — Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy — and warned that he cannot remain silent on the matter anymore.Gowda on Wednesday said he has suffered much pain in the last six months when the government was formed in a post-poll alliance. “I am in pain. Six months have completed since Kumaraswamy became Chief Minister. All kinds of things have happened in these six months, till now I have not opened my mouth but I can’t keep quiet now,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.“Is this any way to run a coalition government, where every day you have to request your coalition partner to not make unparliamentary remarks,” Gowda added.In his most direct threat yet to coalition partner Congress, Kumaraswamy had on Monday said that he was ready to step down if the party does not control its MLAs. His blunt statement came after Congress’ C Puttaranga Shetty, a minister in the state government, said that for him, Siddaramaiah was still the chief minister.In response, Kumaraswamy warned that the Congress members were now crossing a line. “Congress leaders have to take care of these issues. I'm not the concerned person for it. If they want to continue with this, I'm ready to step down. They're crossing a line... Congress leaders must control their MLAs,” the CM said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.