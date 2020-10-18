In Patna Not to Avenge Father's 2019 LS Defeat, But to Fight for People: Shatrughan Sinha's Son Luv

Facing the daunting task of taking on a three-time sitting MLA, Congress candidate from Bihar's Bankipur Luv Sinha on Sunday said he has decided to fight an "uphill battle" on his political debut by challenging the BJP in its bastion in order to prove his mettle.

The son of Bollywood superstar and former Union minister Shatrughan Sinha, Luv Sinha also said he is not contesting from the Bankipur assembly seat that falls in the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha segment to avenge his father's defeat from there in the 2019 general elections. He asserted that he was fighting for the welfare of the people of Patna.