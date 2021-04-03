In Pictures | PM Modi Addresses Packed Election Rally in Bengal's Hoogly District

Referring to the Singur movement of 2006-08 that forced Tata Motors to move out its proposed small car, Nano’s production unit from there Modi said the TMC used the placefor political purpose and then left the people to fend for themselves.
Seeking to punch a hole in the TMC’s poll plank of Bengali pride, Modi claimed Banerjee hurt people’s self-respect by claiming they attend BJP rallies after taking money. “Didi has got jittery after sensing defeat. That’s why she is criticising everybody and everything, from EC to EVMs.She is abusing me. But while abusing me, she has hurt the self-respect of the people of Bengal by saying they are taking money to attend our rallies.