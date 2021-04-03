politics

In Pictures | PM Modi Addresses Packed Election Rally in Bengal's Hoogly District
In Pictures | PM Modi Addresses Packed Election Rally in Bengal's Hoogly District

She keeps criticising EVM, the EC....If players keep criticising umpires, you should know their "Khela Sesh" (game's over)," PM Modi told an election rally here in Hooghly district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in support of his party candidates ahead of the third phase of state assembly polls, in Hooghly district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses crowd at an election rally here in Hooghly district. "She keeps criticising EVM, the EC….If players keep criticising umpires, you should know their "Khela Sesh" (game's over)," he said.
Referring to the Singur movement of 2006-08 that forced Tata Motors to move out its proposed small car, Nano’s production unit from there Modi said the TMC used the placefor political purpose and then left the people to fend for themselves.
“When the British tried to divide us, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose said - India is one, and the hopes andaspirations of every Indian are the same. Today, there is a lot of pain when instead of propagating the ideology of Netaji, TMC and Mamata Didi are talking about Bohirgato," he told an election rally at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district.
Seeking to punch a hole in the TMC’s poll plank of Bengali pride, Modi claimed Banerjee hurt people’s self-respect by claiming they attend BJP rallies after taking money. “Didi has got jittery after sensing defeat. That’s why she is criticising everybody and everything, from EC to EVMs.She is abusing me. But while abusing me, she has hurt the self-respect of the people of Bengal by saying they are taking money to attend our rallies.
Referring to some TMC leaders’ claim that Banerjee might contest elections from his Lok Sabha seat Varanasi in 2024, Modi mocked the TMC boss, saying this proves that Didi has accepted her defeat. “Didi is now looking for a place for herself outside Bengal. The people of Varanasi and Uttar Pradesh are as large-hearted as the people of Bengal. They won’t call her an outsider," he said sarcastically.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in support of his party candidates ahead of the third phase of state assembly polls, in Hooghly district.
first published:April 03, 2021, 18:45 IST