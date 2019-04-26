Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

In Poll Affidavit, Modi Says He Has Assets Worth Rs 2.51 Crore and No Criminal Case

As per the affidavit submitted by the Prime Minister, out of the Rs 2.51 crore, movable assets comprised Rs 1.41 crore and immovable assets were valued at Rs 1.1 crore.

IANS

Updated:April 26, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In Poll Affidavit, Modi Says He Has Assets Worth Rs 2.51 Crore and No Criminal Case
Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assets worth Rs 2.5 crore including a residential plot in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, fixed deposits of Rs 1.27 crore and Rs 38,750 cash in hand, according to his affidavit filed with the Election Commission on Friday.

Modi has named Jashodaben as his wife and declared that he has an M.A. degree from Gujarat University in 1983. The affidavit said he is an arts graduate from Delhi University (1978). He passed SSC exam from Gujarat board in 1967, it said.

He has declared movable assets worth Rs 1.41 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 1.1 crore. The prime minister has invested Rs 20,000 in tax saving infra bonds, Rs 7.61 lakh in National Saving Certificate (NSC) and another Rs 1.9 lakh in LIC policies.

His cash balance in savings bank account is Rs 4,143. Modi has four gold rings, weighing 45 grams, valued at Rs 1.13 lakh.

The prime minister has declared the property details in the affidavit which is a mandatory requirement for filing nomination papers. Modi possess about 3,531 sq ft plot in Sector-1, Gandhinagar. The value of the property, which includes a residential unit on the plot, is assessed to be Rs 1.1 crore, according to the affidavit.

While Modi has listed "salary from government" and "interest from bank" as his sources of income, his wife's source of income is mentioned as "not known". Her profession or occupation is also listed as "not known".

Modi has declared that he neither has any criminal case pending against him nor has any government dues on him. The prime minister, who is seeking a second term from Varanasi parliamentary constituency, had disclosed a total assets of Rs 1.65 crore in 2014.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram