In Poll-bound Himachal, PM Modi to Inaugurate Vande Bharat Express, Launch Projects on Thursday | Full Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth Vande Bharat Express train and lay the foundation stone of various projects in Himachal Pradesh’s Una and Chamba districts on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will arrive by helicopter at the Police Line Jhaleda and will flag off the Vande Bharat Express at Una railway station at 9.15 am.

The train will chug from Delhi to Amb Andaura Railway station in Una, officials told PTI. The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una.

After the inauguration ceremony, he will then hold a public meeting at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. He will also lay the foundation stone of the first Bulk Drug Park at Haroli and the Una-Hamirpur new railway line.

He will then leave for the Chamba district. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects at the Chaugan Maidan at noon during a public programme.

After addressing the public meeting, he will leave Chamba and will be returning to Delhi via Pathankot in the afternoon.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Himachal Pradesh comes ahead of the polls that will be held later this year.

Last month, PM Modi flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express in another poll-bound state Gujarat. This train runs from Gandhinagar to Mumbai.

