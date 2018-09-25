In Poll Mode, BSP Revamps Booth-Level Committee to Keep a Check on Hindu-Muslim Polarisation

The Bahujan Samaj Party, under the leadership of Mayawati, has silently started its groundwork ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by reaching out to its cadres and educating them about how to identify if VVPAT machines are working properly, updating their names in the voter list and how to be cautious about a possible Hindu-Muslim polarisation.To fulfill these core agendas, the party has restructured its booth-level committees and revamped its Bhaichara (brotherhood) committees, top sources in the BSP told News 18.Earlier, the booth-level committees of the BSP used to have five members each but now the number has increased to 23. Each member of the committee will be made responsible for getting around 11 to 12 votes each, which will amount to around 250 votes at a single booth. The finalisation of booth-level committees and Bhaichara committees is in the final stage and the process is likely to be completed by the end of November.BSP is also focusing on the Bhaichara committees which will be given the responsibility of alerting people from a possible Hindu-Muslim polarisation. The members of the Bhaichara committees will have people from all the committees who will alert people about communal unrest before the polls.The BSP had raised issues over EVM tampering in the 2017 UP Assembly polls.