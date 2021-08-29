In Prep for UP Polls, AAP to Take Out Tiranga Yatra in Ayodhya, Likely to Hault at Ram Temple

The Aam Aadmi Party will take out a “Tiranga Yatra” in Ayodhya on September 14 which is likely to head to the Ram Lalla temple and halt at Hanumangarhi. The yatra will be led by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

The leaders said that the message behind the yatra is to distinguish the party’s framing of Hindu identity, religion and nationalism in ‘very different’ terms from the ‘divisive’ version of the BJP’s, a report in The Indian Express said.

The move comes as the Arvind Kejriwal is trying to make inroads in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand. Recently the party fielded former Indian Army Colonel Ajay Kothiyal as the Chief Ministerial face in Uttarakhand with a promise to turn the hill state into the “spiritual capital for Hindus”.

However, another AAP leader said that a final decision on stopping at the Ram Lalla temple and Hanumangarhi have not yet been finalised but it is “very much on the cards”.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that ahead of the Ayodhya event the party will hold Tiranga Yatras in Agra on Sunday and Noida on September 1.

In the national capital, where the party is in power, the AAP-led government is getting 500 high-mast Tricolours installed at a cost of Rs 85 crore, according to reports.

“The party will organise a series of events over the next one year to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The message is simple: the BJP’s so-called nationalism is making India sick. The AAP believes nationalism is about offering people their rights. Be it good education or robust healthcare. For us, love for the Tricolour manifests itself in the form of a vision for the country, its development and the well-being of its citizens,” Singh told The Sunday Express. “It is about finding solutions to the most pressing issues of our times such as unemployment.”

Uttar Pradesh will head for assembly elections next year and the AAP is trying to cover all 403 constituencies in the state by next year before the polls.

Earlier, the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had not only welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute but he had also announced that the Ram Temple will be brought under the ambit of the Delhi government’s pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens.

