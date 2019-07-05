In Rahul Gandhi's Resignation, Ashok Gehlot Sees Strength for Congress
He said the resignation letter held a big message with "many things hidden in it".
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Image: PTI)
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday described the resignation letter of Congress president Rahul Gandhi as a document that will strengthen the party once again.
"I think that the letter in itself has become a document which will reinvigorate the Congress in the coming days. For anyone who comes forward to fight against the ideology of the RSS and the BJP with us, the letter will serve as a motivation," Gehlot said here.
"Every Congress worker should read his four-page message at least 10 times. All party workers, office-bearers, legislators and ministers should read it. There are many things hidden in it," Gehlot told reporters.
Gandhi had publicly released his four-page resignation letter on social media recently.
Holding accountability critical for the future growth of the party, Gandhi had said rebuilding the party required hard decisions and numerous people would have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019.
