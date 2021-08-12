In Rare Duet, Shivraj & Vijayvargiya Celebrate Friendship with This Kishore Kumar Song

In a show of unity, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya joined voices on Wednesday to sing a Hindi song at a “bhutta party" at the Assembly building.

The video of the two leaders singing a song from the film “Sholay" went viral on social media on Wednesday evening. Chouhan himself shared the video, shot during a party hosted by Vijayvargiya, on Twitter.

The two leaders are seen singing “Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge", and the melodious Kudrat number, “Hamein tumse pyaar kitna" in the video. The video showed the two leaders holding microphones and surrounded by a group of people.

Another video also shows the two leaders ending a song and then putting their arms around each other. In the background, soundtracks for the songs are heard playing as a woman in the crowd helps the leaders with the lyrics of the songs.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya sing popular Bollywood song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge' at an event in the Assembly in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/784CtsNVmd— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

Vijayvargiya also shared the clip, recounting that they would often sing this song during their Yuva Morcha days and added that the “Bhutta Party" duet helped revisit the memories, a report in NDTV said.

Reports said that ministers, MLAs from both the ruling party and the opposition and journalists attended the “bhutta party". Former CM Kamal Nath was also present and was seen sharing a light moment with Vijayvargiya.

While sharing the video, the Madhya Pradesh CM did not forget to tag Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra who feature in the original song while sharing the video.

Vijayvargiya and Chouhan have been friends since they started out in politics. The duo have been seen singing on public platform in the past too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here