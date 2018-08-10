GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

In Rare Move, PM Modi’s Remarks on BK Hariprasad Expunged by RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

The remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were expunged after some members made a demand in this regard, according to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2018, 2:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In Rare Move, PM Modi’s Remarks on BK Hariprasad Expunged by RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu
PM Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on August 9, 2018. (RSTV GRAB via PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expunged certain remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House that were found to be "objectionable".

The remarks made by the prime minister while referring to the opposition's candidate BK Hariprasad for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman were expunged after some members made a demand in this regard, according to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Chairman Naidu had on Thursday said in the House that he will look into the remarks and see if there was something objectionable.

The remarks were made by the Prime Minister while felicitating newly-elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the House.

Remarks made by the prime minister are rarely expunged.

Hariprasad said it was unfortunate that the prime minister had lowered the dignity of the House.

The chairman also expunged a word uttered by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale during the felicitations.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...