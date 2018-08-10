English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
In Rare Move, PM Modi’s Remarks on BK Hariprasad Expunged by RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu
The remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were expunged after some members made a demand in this regard, according to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.
PM Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on August 9, 2018. (RSTV GRAB via PTI)
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expunged certain remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House that were found to be "objectionable".
The remarks made by the prime minister while referring to the opposition's candidate BK Hariprasad for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman were expunged after some members made a demand in this regard, according to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.
Chairman Naidu had on Thursday said in the House that he will look into the remarks and see if there was something objectionable.
The remarks were made by the Prime Minister while felicitating newly-elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the House.
Remarks made by the prime minister are rarely expunged.
Hariprasad said it was unfortunate that the prime minister had lowered the dignity of the House.
The chairman also expunged a word uttered by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale during the felicitations.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
