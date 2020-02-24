Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday dismissed the opposition BJP's claims of "rift" among the coalition partners in the state government, and asserted that there was "smooth" coordination among the allies.

Thackeray told a meeting of legislators of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, that there has been "good coordination and cooperation" among the allies in the last three months. He sought for further strengthening the cooperation among the alliance partners.

"I had a good meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi during my recent Delhi visit. We discussed all issues for nearly an hour," a minister quoted Thackeray as telling the legislators.

Thackeray also told the legislators that he is in regular touch with NCP president Sharad Pawar and the Congress leadership, and BJP's statements of "rift" in the alliance should not be believed, a source quoted the CM as saying.

The chief minister also said that the implementation of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver scheme has begun from Monday and debt of all beneficiary farmers, whose loan is up to Rs 2 lakh, will be cleared by March 31, 2020.

According to sources, contentious issues like the National Population Register (NPR), the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a resolution proposed by the BJP to honour Hindutva icon VD Savarkar will be discussed during a meeting of the coordination committee of the three parties.

"Let the BJP bestow Bharat Ratna on Savarkar, we will move a resolution congratulating the Centre," a Shiv Sena minister said. The chief minister on Sunday announced that a committee comprising members of the three alliance partners will be set up to monitor the NPR exercise and what questions are being asked from citizens.

Sources said the MVA government expects the month-long budget session, which began on Monday, to be smooth. Leaders of allies in the MVA government have asked all legislators of their respective parties to remain present in the House during the session, they added.

