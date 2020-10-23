In Reply to EC's Notice, Kamal Nath Says His Remark Against Imarti Devi Was 'Misinterpreted'

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in his reply to the Election Commission of India notice over his alleged sexist remark towards Women and Child Development minister Imarti Devi was misinterpreted.

The EC had recently slapped a notice on Nath asking him to explain his alleged sexist remark towards Imarti Devi, which he delivered in Dabra.

Rajya Sabha MP and noted lawyer Vivek Tankha took to Twitter and said Nath has sent his reply to EC within the given time limit.

“Kamal Nath ji has furnished reply before ECI within the given time limit. He claimed that the BJP fearing a loss has switched the poll issue. He also referred to his 40 years of unblemished public service. Definitely, Kamal Nath ji is a leading and one among senior leaders of the country,” he said.

The Congress party also lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh against Imarti Devi who had also used a sexist remark against Nath's mother and sister during a media interaction recently.

Nath has attracted flak from the party's senior leadership for his choice of words against a woman politician.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had pulled up the former CM, and said he did not appreciate such language.

The National Women’s Commission and National Commission for Scheduled Castes too had issued a notice in the matter.